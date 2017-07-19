ACPD: Body Found Along Route 250 Bypass Believed to be Suicide

Scene of an investigation along Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road (FILE IMAGE)

The Albemarle County Police Department says it is now investigating a body found along Route 250 Bypass over the weekend as a suicide.

A woman's body was discovered on the southbound side of the bypass at Ivy Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15.

Authorities closed off a portion of the road for several hours while investigators gathered information.

Police are not releasing the woman's identity out of respect for the family.

The case is still open until the medical examiner's report is completed, which could take up to three months.