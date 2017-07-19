Amtrak to Bring Passenger Service to Roanoke this Fall

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Amtrak service is coming to Roanoke this fall.

Local news media outlets report that a grand opening event will be held on October 30 after the arrival of the first train. Officials say Amtrak will start its daily passenger service on October 31.

It's the result of a project extending passenger rail service between Lynchburg and Roanoke that will connect Roanoke passengers to Washington and other cities along the Northeast Corridor. It's the first time Roanoke will have intercity passenger rail service in four decades.

Amtrak has said that one train will leave the city in the morning and return at night. The exact travel times and ticket prices are unknown.

