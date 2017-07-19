Albemarle Co. Hosting Open House on Rio + 29 Refined Design Scenarios

Release from Albemarle County:



On Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m., Albemarle County will be holding an open house to review three refined design concepts for the future of the area around the Rio Road + Rt. 29 intersection. The open house will take place in the 2nd floor lobby of the County Office Building, 401 McIntire Road.



Attendees will receive a brief presentation followed by an opportunity to review each of the three concepts. Each concept will have its own station where attendees will be asked to respond to questions related to the designs. Feedback will be shared with the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission as they consider which design scenario to move ahead for further study through the fall.



The three design concepts being reviewed were generated using feedback received from the community this spring. A design charrette was held on May 11 to develop land use and design scenarios that considered an area mission, amenities, land uses, density, and building form. Ideas were generated by area designers, property owners, business owners, residents, and other stakeholders. Additionally, a survey was made available through June 2 for community members to weigh-in online.



About the Rio+29 Small Area Plan

A Small Area Plan is a planning tool used to define a detailed plan for urban development and redevelopment in a focused area of strategic importance. The Rio/29 Small Area Plan will devise a vision for the area around Route 29 and Rio Road and create a road map for implementation. The vision is guided by stakeholders that live, work, and play in and around the area and by the strategic goals adopted by the Board of Supervisors through the Comprehensive Plan, Places29 Master Plan, and Strategic Plan.



The Plan will help incorporate the new Rio Road Grade-Separated Intersection with future land use, transportation and capital projects in the area.



To learn more about the Rio+29 small area plan, visit www.albemarle.org/Rio29SAP

Send your questions or comments on the Rio + 29 Small Area plan to senior planner, Rachel Falkenstein