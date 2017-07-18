Tom Sox Beat Front Royal 7-1 to End Losing Streak

Michael DeRenzi went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored for the Tom Sox

The Tom Sox snapped their longest losing streak of the season Tuesday night, as Charlottesville defeated Front Royal 7-1 at C-Ville Weekly Ballpark.

The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the Sox, who improved to 23-9 and this year.

Michael Wielansky went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored to lead Charlottesville.

The junior from the College of Wooster is batting a VBL-best .421 this season.

The Tom Sox will play two games on Wednesday, as they play at Front Royal at one o'clock, and at Winchester at seven o'clock.

Waynesboro is now six games behind the Tom Sox in the VBL South Division after the Generals fell 4-3 in 10 innings on the road at Woodstock.

Staunton also played 10 innings, but the Braves won 4-3 at Strasburg.

Garrett Marchand had two hits and his first home run of the season for Staunton.