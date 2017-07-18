Post 74 Beats Spotsylvania 10-2 in American Legion District Tournament

Ethan Murray is all smiles after an RBI double in the 5th inning

The Albemarle Post 74 American Legion baseball team beat Spotsylvania Post 320 by a final of 10-2 in the opening round of the District 12 Tournament on Tuesday at Albemarle High School.

Ethan Murray went 4-for-4 with a grand slam in the victory, and Jacob Haney picked up the win on the mound.

Post 74 will play its second game of the district tournament at AHS on Wednesday night at seven o'clock.