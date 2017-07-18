Louisa County Wins Little League 11 & Under State Championship

Louisa County won the Little League Baseball 11 & Under state championship by defeating Central Loudoun 4-1 in the finals in Luray on Tuesday.

In the team's five games in the District 14 tournament, and six games in the state tournament, they scored 137 runs combined, while only allowing fifteen.

Louisa will play its first game of pool play in the Tournament of State Champions in Greenville, North Carolina on July 29th against the state champion from Florida.

The tournament finals will be held on August 2nd.