Louisa County Wins Little League 11 & Under State Championship

Louisa County Wins Little League 11 & Under State ChampionshipPosted: Updated:
Louisa County won the Little League state championship
Louisa County Wins Little League 11 & Under State ChampionshipMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story