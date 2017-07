Greene Co. Business Helps Widowed Woman Affected by Flood Damage

Floodwater from a violent storm damaged a Greene County woman’s home a few weeks ago.

The Greene County resident is on a fixed income and says paying for the fix was next to out of the question.

A local restoration business, Paul Davis Restoration, has stepped in to help Linda Coffee after a referral from Emergency Services Director for Greene County Melissa G. Meador.

So far, the restoration business has been able to remove carpet and pad in the basement, set up drying equipment, and an Air Scrubber, and treated suspected microbial growth.

"That morning, we came out and met with Mrs. Coffee and Melissa to see what we could do … there was a lot of water, there had been about a foot of standing water in her home, so there was a lot of odor, her carpet was wet, her contents had taken on a lot of water, so it was just in need of a lot of help,” said Stephanie Dean, with Paul Davis Restoration.

The business adds that the damage is extensive and hopes that other companies are able to respond and help.

Two weeks have passed since Coffee has been able to enter her flooded house.