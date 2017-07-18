Fairview Swim Club Prepares for JSL Regular Season Finale

JJ Bean has been coaching in the JSL since 1978

Swimmers are ready to dive in at practice at Fairview

The Jefferson Swim League will be in the pool for its final meet of the regular season on Wednesday night.

The eighteen teams in the league will have one last chance to prepare for the Championship Meet, which will be held on July 28th and 29th at FUMA.

Fairview will be taking on Crozet in its final meet.

The Seahorses have won 25 of the last 26 championships, but that's not something they focus on.

At a recent practice at the Fairview Swim Club, they were working on swimming backwards.

Not the backstroke, but actually swimming backwards, feet first, trying to propel themselves through the water.

And it kinda worked.

Head coach JJ Bean says, "Humans are not swimming animals, so we have to learn how to go through the water. Everything we do here is just teach, teach, teach, teach."

There's been plenty of time to teach for JJ Bean, who has been coaching kids from age 4-through-18 in the Jefferson Swim League since 1978.

"It's been great for me," says Bean, "because every year you have a different kid, a different stage of their life, and that's kinda the way it's been for thirty-some years."

Practices run twice a day a Fairview, in the morning and the afternoon.

Eleven-year-old swimmer Sawyer Stickler says, "It can be tough in certain practices, but it is good to be in hard practices, because that means you are doing well."

Those tough practices make the Wednesday night meets all the more exciting.

"I love the meets because you get to see a lot of your friends from other swim teams, your swim team, and improve your times and get a lot better," says 12-year-old swimmer Maggie Teweles.

Fairview's last meet of the regular season is a big one, as the Seahorses are hosting Crozet.

Twelve-year-old swimmer Carter Wesson says, "ACAC beat them, by just a couple of points, just like they beat us by a couple of points, so I think it's going to be a close one."

Teweles adds, "I think it'll be a great meet. A lot of competition there, but Fairview is getting a lot better. I think we can do a great job, and beat Crozet."