UVa's Quin Blanding on Wuerffel Award Watch List

UVa's Quin Blanding on Wuerffel Award Watch ListPosted: Updated:
Quin Blanding has finished second in the ACC in tackles in each of his first three seasons
Blanding is 9th in program history with 358 career stops
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009.
