UVa's Quin Blanding on Wuerffel Award Watch List

UVa senior free safety Quin Blanding is on the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Award, which is presented for outstanding community service, along with athletic and academic achievement in college football.

Blanding has finished second in the ACC in tackles in each of his first three seasons on Grounds.

He averaged ten tackles per game last season, and is currently 9th in program history with 358 career stops.

Blanding was previously named to the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award, the Nagurski Trophy, the Thorpe Award, and the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

He is also UVa's nominee for the Allstate Good Works team.