Hokies' Senior WR Cam Phillips on Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Virginia Tech senior receiver Cam Phillips is on the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

Phillips caught five touchdown passes last season, and ranked second on the team with 76 receptions and 983 receiving yards.

He ranks sixth in program history in career receiving yards, and is third all-time in career receptions.

Cam Phillips was named MVP of the Belk Bowl after catching six passes for 115 yards in the Hokies 35-24 win over Arkansas.