Virginia Tech senior kicker Joey Slye is on the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Award, which is presented for outstanding community service, along with athletic and academic achievement in college football.

The Hokies kicker has been working with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in honor of his older brother, who passed away from Leukemia in 2014.

Slye is also a nominee for the All-State Good Works Team.

He was named First Team All-ACC last season after leading the league in scoring.

Slye needs just five field goals this year to become the all-time leader in Virginia Tech program history.

Joey Slye was previously named to the Lou Groza Award watch list for the most outstanding placekicker in college football.