UVA Law Professor Participates in Opioid Study

A University of Virginia law professor is taking a leading stance in the effort to curb the opioid epidemic.

Richard J. Bonnie chaired a new study for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

Bonnie played a part in an ad hoc committee of public health experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration.

The committee looked at the challenges fueling the epidemic, and how to overcome them.

"The consensus certainly is that our committee, the CDC, and other organizations that are putting out guidelines is that these drugs should be used as a last result for people that are suffering from chronic pain,” Bonnie said.

The committee presented its findings to the FDA and several congressional briefings Wednesday, July 12.