Madison-Greene Humane Society Requests Public's Help During 'Kitten Season'

The Madison-Greene Humane Society says it needs residents’ help during the warm weather months, otherwise known as “kitten season.”

It says that the extent in which cats are breeding during this time has the no-kill shelter close to max capacity. Fostering and adopting cats from the shelter at this time of year is very important.

"We need people to come in and foster the cat and put them into a home setting. A lot of the times cats will be here, especially the ones that have been here for awhile they get what's called institutionalized and they just kind of forget how to be a house cat and they just need to be in a home," said Judy Alford with the Madison-Greene Humane Society.

The society adds that spaying and neutering animals is key to controlling the population.

You can find additional information about the Humane Society on their website, by calling 434-985-3203, or by reaching out via e-mail.