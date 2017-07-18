Waynesboro Seeking Experts to Help with DuPont South River Settlement

Portion of the DuPont plant in Waynesboro peaking through the trees

Waynesboro is looking to bring in some support to boost its shot at getting a chunk of the roughly $50 million DuPont settlement over mercury contamination in the South River.

The city is requesting proposals as it searches for an expert in ecological restoration services.

“It's a fairly complicated and time-consuming process. So, at some level, we're looking for the expertise to both be able to evaluate projects as well as develop applications,” said Waynesboro Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw.

The former DuPont facility in Waynesboro released mercury into the South River from 1929 to 1950 . The contamination wasn't discovered until the 1970s, and officials stated that the resulting damage reached more than 100 miles of river and associated floodplain.

DuPont agreed to payout millions of dollars to projects for wildlife habitat restoration, water quality enhancement and improvements to recreational areas.

Waynesboro wants to bring on board an expert in these types of natural resources settlements to apply for funding and manage projects.

“The hope would be that we could take projects we think are worthwhile, that have been discussed and vetted here locally and then have somebody that has a more global perspective to say, ‘Yes, these are the type of projects that are appropriate in this settlement,’” Shaw said.

The city has identified several potential projects that could receive funding from the trustees in charge of doling out the settlement funds. Those include projects to restore stream banks, expand wetlands, conserve land along the river, and improve recreation opportunities on the south river.

Waynesboro hopes to hire an ecological restoration services firm by early September.

A federal judge is currently reviewing the details of the proposed settlement. The judge is requesting more information from the state and DuPont about the costs to fully compensate for the natural resource damages.