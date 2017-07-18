Sign Falsely Claims Olive Garden Coming to Site of Ladd Elementary School

Sign claiming Olive Garden coming to the site of Ladd Elementary School (Photo courtesy waynesboro.com)

A bit of "fake news" is creating a buzz for fans of unlimited bread sticks in Waynesboro.

More than a 1,000 people shared a Facebook post claiming confirmation of some big name restaurant chains - including Olive Garden and Hooters - coming to the site of the old Ladd Elementary School.

Someone even put up a yard sign reading "Olive Garden coming soon" along Rosser Avenue.

NBC29 checked with city planners Tuesday, July 18, and they tell us it's a hoax.

Augusta County, which still owns the school, says it is making progress on negotiations with a developer to buy the property.