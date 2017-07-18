Quantcast

Sign Falsely Claims Olive Garden Coming to Site of Ladd Elementary School

Posted: Updated:
Sign claiming Olive Garden coming to the site of Ladd Elementary School (Photo courtesy waynesboro.com) Sign claiming Olive Garden coming to the site of Ladd Elementary School (Photo courtesy waynesboro.com)
Facebook post from Waynesboro.Com Facebook post from Waynesboro.Com
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

A bit of "fake news" is creating a buzz for fans of unlimited bread sticks in Waynesboro.

More than a 1,000 people shared a Facebook post claiming confirmation of some big name restaurant chains - including Olive Garden and Hooters - coming to the site of the old Ladd Elementary School.

Someone even put up a yard sign reading "Olive Garden coming soon" along Rosser Avenue.

NBC29 checked with city planners Tuesday, July 18, and they tell us it's a hoax.

Augusta County, which still owns the school, says it is making progress on negotiations with a developer to buy the property.