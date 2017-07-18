Bedford County Fire and Rescue Mourning Loss of Bethany Franklin

Bedford County Fire and Rescue mourning the loss of Bethany Franklin

Members of Bedford County Fire and Rescue are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Thirty-year-old Bethany Franklin was one of two people killed in a head-on collision in Albemarle County on Sunday, July 16.

Virginia State Police say Franklin's car was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver shortly after 6 a.m. on Interstate 64 near Ivy.

The other driver, 32-year-old Winston Smith II, from Staunton, was also killed. Smith was an employee at NBC29.

Both vehicles hit an eastbound truck. The driver of that truck was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with minor injuries.

Investigators said both Franklin and Smith died at the scene, and both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Franklin had been a firefighter and paramedic for Bedford County Fire and Rescue since 2009.

The family is asking anyone who planned to donate flowers, to donate to a local fire department or rescue squad in her name.