Braves Top Tom Sox 7-2; Charlottesville Suffers Third Consecutive Defeat

Braves Top Tom Sox 7-2; Charlottesville Suffers Third Consecutive DefeatPosted: Updated:
Richard Miller hit his second home run of the season for the Braves
Michael Wielansky had two hits for the Tom Sox
Reported by Mike Shiers
