Braves Top Tom Sox 7-2; Charlottesville Suffers Third Consecutive Defeat

Michael Wielansky had two hits for the Tom Sox

Richard Miller hit his second home run of the season for the Braves

The Tom Sox have lost three games in a row for the first time all season, as Charlottesville was defeated 7-2 at John Moxie Stadium in Staunton on Monday night.

The Sox jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning, but the Braves tied it up in the bottom of the 1st, and took control in the 2nd.

Staunton scored four runs in the 2nd, with the biggest blow coming from a two-out, three-run home run from Richard Miller.

The junior from Towson went 2-for-3 with four RBI in the victory.

Michael Wielansky, Eric Jones, and Rick Spiers each had two hits for the Tom Sox.

Charlottesville will be back in action at home against Front Royal on Tuesday at seven o'clock.