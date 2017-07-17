Quantcast

Charlottesville Fire Chief Makes Case for EMS Cost Recovery Program at Council

Charlottesville City Council held a public hearing Monday Charlottesville regarding the possibility of charging for ambulance service in the city.

Charlottesville Fire Department Chief Andrew Baxter pointed out that 37 of 38 cities in Virginia have some sort of EMS billing. Charlottesville is the lone holdout.

Under the proposed plan, the city says it could bring in $1.4 million a year. The “EMS Cost Recovery Program” would allow CFD and the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad to charge insurance.

Medicaid or Medicare as much as $850 for an ambulance transport to the hospital.

