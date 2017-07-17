Carson Raymond Foundation to Close at End of 2017

After nine years, the Carson Raymond Foundation is shutting down at the end of 2017. John Raymond created the foundation in 2009 after his 9-year-old son, Carson, died from complications of the swine flu.

Over the years, the foundation has sponsored baseball camps and little league field trips, as well as donated thousands of dollars in the form of equipment and scholarships.

“We still wanted to have a presence so we'll continue to do our funding of scholarships and equipment, but we just felt like we had done enough to fulfill our promise and felt like it was a good time. By the time we end the program, it would have been nine years and Carson was on the planet for nine years," Raymond said.

The Raymond Foundation will continue to accept donations and will have programs with University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University baseball teams in the fall.