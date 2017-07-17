UVa Football Picked to Finish Last in ACC Coastal; Hokies Selected Second

The Virginia football team will finish in last place in the Coastal Division this season, according to a poll of the 165 media members gathered at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina last week.

The conference released the voting totals from the annual preseason poll on Monday.

Miami is the favorite to win the Coastal Division, with 103 first-place votes.

Virginia Tech is in second with forty first-place votes, and 932 overall.

Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, and North Carolina round out the top five.

Duke was voted sixth, and Virginia is seventh.

The Cavaliers are the only team in the Coastal Division without at least one vote for first place, and they had the lowest vote total of any school in the ACC at 219.

Florida State is the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC Championship Game this year.

The Seminoles received 118 of the 165 votes.

Defending national champion Clemson had the second-most at 35, followed by Louisville with seven.

Virginia Tech and Miami led the Coastal Division with three votes each, and one voter picked Duke to win the ACC Championship in 2017.

Reigning Heisman trophy-winner Lamar Jackson is the Preseason Player of the Year.

ACC Championship

1. Florida State - 118

2. Clemson - 35

3. Louisville - 7

4-t. Virginia Tech – 3

4-t. Miami – 3

6. Duke – 1

Atlantic Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Florida State (121) – 1,108

2. Clemson (37) – 1,007

3. Louisville (9) - 843

4. NC State - 658

5. Wake Forest – 415

6. Syracuse - 362

7. Boston College - 283

Coastal Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Miami (103) – 1,065

2. Virginia Tech (40) – 932

3. Georgia Tech (9) – 708

4. Pitt (7) – 673

5. North Carolina (4) - 606

6. Duke (4) -473

7. Virginia -219

ACC Player of the Year

1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville - 113

2. Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State - 23

3. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson - 11

4. Harold Landry, DE, Boston College - 8

5. Jaylen Samuels, AP, NC State - 7

6. Eric Dungey, QB, Syracuse - 2

7-t. Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami - 1

7-t. Ahmmon Richards, WR, Miami - 1

7-t. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke - 1