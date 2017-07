UVa's Micah Kiser on Butkus Award Preseason Watch List

Kiser was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award as a junior

Micah Kiser led the ACC in tackles in 2016

Virginia senior linebacker Micah Kiser is on the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award, which is presented to the most-outstanding linebacker in college football.

Kiser was a semifinalist for the award last season, when he led the ACC in tackles with 134.

That was the third-highest total in the nation.

Kiser has led the conference in tackling in each of the last two years, while starting every game for the Cavaliers.

The linebacker was previously named to the preseason watch lists for the Bednarik Award, the Nagurski Trophy, and the Lott Impact Trophy.