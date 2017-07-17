VA Tech's Tremaine Edmunds on Butkus Award Watch List

Tremaine Edmunds had 18.5 tackles for a loss last season

Virginia Tech junior linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is on the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award, which is presented to the most outstanding linebacker in college football.

Edmunds finished 15th in the ACC in tackles with 106 last season, and tied for sixth in tackles for loss with 18.5.

He was named second-team All-Conference last year.

Edmunds was previously named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award and the Nagurski Trophy.