Virginia Tech senior cornerback Greg Stroman has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which is presented to the most versatile player in college football.

Stroman was named second team All-ACC last season after a career-high three interceptions and thirteen passes defended.

He also had a big role on special teams, with with 681-yards combined on punt returns and kick returns, including an 87 yard punt return for a touchdown.

Stroman also had a blocked field goal attempt in 2016