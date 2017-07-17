Crozet Residents Asked to Help Select the Top NIFI Projects

07/17/2017 Release from Albemarle County:



The next step for the Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative (NIFI) is selecting the top project ideas to advance to scoping.



What is scoping? In order to turn a project idea into reality, scoping identifies the project parameters, location, cost, timeline, ongoing maintenance needs, challenges, and risks.



You may recall, in April we asked you to weigh-in on the small-scale capital or planning projects to improve quality of life in the county's urban areas. There were two lists of potential projects, those estimated above $50,000, and those estimated below $50,000.



Then, in June, the Board of Supervisors determined that each area would be eligible for up to $200,000 towards project implementation.



Now that we know the overall funding availability, we are asking each area to trim their list down to the two or three highest priority project ideas for staff to scope.



Come out to the Crozet Community Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at Crozet Elementary School to weigh-in on the Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative (NIFI) projects that you think are the most important to improve the quality of life in Crozet!



Background on the Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative

Is there a small-scale improvement, like walking trails or playground equipment, that would benefit your community? The Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative is a new, one-time program approved by the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to drive investment in quality of life projects in the county's development areas.



This spring, county residents were invited to participate in a series of community meetings in the development areas to identify and then prioritize projects for each area. Now that the lists have had an initial prioritization, we are ready to ask the community to weigh-in again to identify which project ideas should move on to the next phase, scoping. After scoping, the community will have another opportunity to make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors on which project or projects they would like to see implemented in their area.



Development areas are the urbanized portions of the county and include the urban ring around the City of Charlottesville, the 29 North corridor, Pantops, Crozet, and the Village of Rivanna. Each area has a master plan and a Board-appointed Community Advisory Committee to help oversee and implement the plan. View a map of the development areas and find the Community Advisory Committee nearest you!