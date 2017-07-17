Crozet Community Advisory Committee to Discuss NIFI Projects

Albemarle County is allocating $1.4 million of budget surplus to its localities and on Wednesday night, Crozet will be one step closer to finalizing how it will spend some of the money.

Albemarle County’s towns and communities will be granted $200,000 as part of the Neighborhood Improvements Funding Initiative (NIFI) and each area will choose how to best spend the money.

The Crozet Community Advisory Committee (CCAC) is meeting Wednesday night to lay out some ideas on how to best spend that money. The public will be able to provide feedback and help the committee prioritize the potential projects.

The CCAC is recommending that all of Crozet’s funds are used for the beautification and refurbishment of an area called The Square.

“The project that the CCAC has made a motion to approve is improving the sidewalks, the pavement, the parking situation here. There’s gravel over there, there’s been long term drainage issues here, and just sort of improve the aesthetics,” said Allie Pesch, Crozet Community Advisory Committee member.

Other proposed ideas include construction of Western Park or laying crushed stone on trails in Crozet.

Pesch says nothing will be finalized at Wednesday’s meeting, but she expects that after the meeting the timeline will become clearer for when the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will vote on this project.

The Crozet Community Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. at Crozet Elementary School. The public is invited to attend this meeting.