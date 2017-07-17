12 People Charged at KKK Rally Go Before Charlottesville Judge

A dozen people charged in connection to a controversial rally went before a judge in Charlottesville General District Court Monday morning.

Twelve people made their first appearance in court Monday, July 17: Jo Zenobia Donahue, Veronica H. Fitzhugh, Nicolas R. McCarthy, Jeanne M. Peterson, John R. Neavear, Sara M. Tansey, Evan S. Viglietta, and Whitney R. Whiting are all charged with one count of obstructing free passage. Katherine M. Niles, Erika J. Riles, and Kandace N. Baker are charged with obstructing justice. Tracy G. Redd had appeared in court on Friday, July 14.

The twelfth person in court Monday is a minor, who will not be identified at this time.

The charges stem from a rally by supporters and members of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Justice Park Saturday, July 8.

The event drew over 1,000 people to the park, including many protesters and law enforcement officers.

Many of those charged are from when a group of people formed a human chain to try and prevent the Klan from entering the park.

Police arrested 22 people that day, mostly on misdemeanor charges. A total of four people are facing felony charges: Sarah E. Barner, Naomi Michelle Bendersky, and Diego Trujillo are each charged with wearing a mask in public. Jordan Lee Romeo is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Most of those arrested in the protest have been appointed a public defender.

Those who are facing a misdemeanor charge have their next date in Charlottesville General District Court scheduled for August 31.