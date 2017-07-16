People Expressing Safety Concerns for Construction on West Main St.

Construction on new buildings is bringing businesses to Charlottesville's West Main Street and with that comes more traffic and safety concerns.

Projects are underway on a six-story apartment complex called "The Standard" and a nine-story hotel called "The Autograph". The work is closing off traffic lanes and limiting sidewalk space.

Some pedestrians are frustrated.

"That area with all of the construction has made it very, so much worse because it is really hard to cross the street safely and you end up crossing back and forth and zig zag multiple times,” Gauri Raval said.

"People are backed up way down West Main Street just because it's a one lane. You can only go once at a time,” Chris Holland said.

But not everyone is upset with the changes.

“I live along here and in the last five years it's been nice to see the change and in the end I think it'll be a positive thing,” Lauren Noe said.

“The Autograph” is expected to be completed by the spring of 2018. “The Standard” is expected to open in time for the fall of 2018.