Anti-Pipeline Group Discuss Next Steps for DEQ Public Hearings

A group that walked a stretch of Dominion's proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline route from the Shenandoah Valley into central Virginia earlier this month is now planning its next steps.

Anti-pipeline group "Walking the Line into the Heart of Virginia" gathered Sunday in Charlottesville to celebrate its two-week journey from Bath County to Buckingham County.

Sunday’s meeting was more than just a celebration of the 150-mile hike which concluded July 2. The group met to plan out its next steps in the battle against the proposed pipeline.

“Walking the Line” will turn its attention to the Department of Environmental Quality's public hearings scheduled to take place in August. Those hearings will give the public a chance to comment on how the pipeline could affect water quality in Virginia.

“The key thing that we're trying to do today is think together and strategize together and focus together on the next steps in trying to prevent the Atlantic Coast Pipeline,” Kay Ferguson of the group said.

The DEQ public hearings will be held in Harrisonburg on Aug. 7, Farmville on Aug. 10, and Dinwiddie on Aug. 14.

The “Walking the Line” pipeline protesters say that they are proud of what they have accomplished, but that they still have a lot of work to do.