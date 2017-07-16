Virginia Commission to Reconsider Power Line Route Decision

The Virginia State Corporation Commission will reconsider its decision to allow the route of Dominion Energy power lines to go through land near Haymarket that has been owned for more than a 100 years by descendants of a freed slave.

The commission made the announcement Friday in a case related to a project for a new computer data center.

Commission spokesman Ken Schrad says the panel will consider two appeals filed by local resident groups this week before making a final decision.

Opponents are citing health and environmental concerns. They also say VAData doesn't need the extra capacity, because the company doesn't know when it expects to construct two buildings.

Dominion spokesman Charles Penn says it's needed to serve the proposed data center and the growing Haymarket area.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.