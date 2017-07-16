Activists to Ask Charlottesville City Council to Revoke Pro-White Rally Permit

Activists in Charlottesville are calling on Charlottesville city councilors to revoke the permit for the Aug. 12 "Unite the Right" pro-white rally. They are preparing to take a stand at Monday night's council meeting.

SURJ, Solidarity Cville, and other groups are upset with what they believe was police brutality at last weekend's Ku Klux Klan rally. They hope city councilors can prevent violence from happening at the next rally.

Monday night will be the first time city council has met since the KKK rally in Justice Park. The agenda has several items to work through.

However, councilors are anticipating the public comment period to take an additional amount of time because of people who want to address how the city and police handled the rally.

Some councilors say they support Chief Al Thomas and the decisions made on July 8.

"If we had to have some kind of public discussion, I would rather be here standing here talking about how the police did a little too much rather than saying I wish the police had done a better job,” Councilor Bob Fenwick said.

SURJ has announced its members will be showing up in City Council Chambers Monday to speak out against the "Unite the Right" event.

Organizers of that rally say it will bring several hundred supporters of keeping the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to Emancipation Park on Aug. 12.

In a Facebook post, SURJ says it wants to, "Let City Council know we do not want these domestic terrorists menacing our communities and inciting violence against our people."