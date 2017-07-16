Quantcast

Nationals Trade for Oakland's Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson

Posted: Updated:
The Washington Nationals acquired Sean Doolittle from the Oakland A's The Washington Nationals acquired Sean Doolittle from the Oakland A's
Ryan Zimmerman and Sean Doolittle were teammates at UVa back in 2005 Ryan Zimmerman and Sean Doolittle were teammates at UVa back in 2005

On Sunday (July 16th) the Washington Nationals acquired Oakland relief pitchers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson in exchange for pitchers Blake Treinen and Jesus Luzardo, as well as infielder Sheldon Neuse.

The move reunites Doolittle with is former University of Virginia teammate Ryan Zimmerman.

Doolittle and Zimmerman were teammates at UVa, back in 2005.

The Nationals had been looking to bolster their bull pen, which ranks dead last in the National League with an opponents batting average of .278.

Washington has already blown 14 saves this season.

Doolittle has a 3.38 ERA, 31 strikeouts and just two walks in 21.1 innings. 

Madson has a 2.11 ERA, which is a career-best.

  • Nationals Trade for Oakland's Sean Doolittle and Ryan MadsonMore>>

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story