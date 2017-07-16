Nationals Trade for Oakland's Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson

Ryan Zimmerman and Sean Doolittle were teammates at UVa back in 2005

The Washington Nationals acquired Sean Doolittle from the Oakland A's

On Sunday (July 16th) the Washington Nationals acquired Oakland relief pitchers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson in exchange for pitchers Blake Treinen and Jesus Luzardo, as well as infielder Sheldon Neuse.

The move reunites Doolittle with is former University of Virginia teammate Ryan Zimmerman.

Doolittle and Zimmerman were teammates at UVa, back in 2005.

The Nationals had been looking to bolster their bull pen, which ranks dead last in the National League with an opponents batting average of .278.

Washington has already blown 14 saves this season.

Doolittle has a 3.38 ERA, 31 strikeouts and just two walks in 21.1 innings.

Madson has a 2.11 ERA, which is a career-best.