Staunton Explodes in 9th to Top Tom Sox 8-4

Staunton scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to come back and beat Charlottesville 8-4 Saturday night from C-Ville Weekly Ball Park.

The Braves jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first.

The Tom Sox answered with one run in the bottom of the first and then scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-3 lead.

Staunton would then hold the Tom Sox scoreless over the next six frames.

The Braves exploded in the top of the ninth, scoring five runs.

One of those Staunton runs came on an RBI single from former Western Albemarle baseball star Henry Kreienbaum.

The loss ended Charlottesville's four-game win streak.

The Tom Sox are still sit in first place in the VBL South Division and have already clinched a playoff berth.

Charlottesville hits the road Sunday when it travels to Waynesboro.

First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.