Family Pleads For Answers 5 Years After Pherbia Faye Tinsley's Death

The daughter of a woman found shot to death in Charlottesville five years ago is pleading with the community to turn in her mother's killer.

"I'm pretty sure everybody has a mom and somebody took mine," Telambria Tinsley said.

The family of Pherbia "Faye" Tinsley is demanding justice. Her relatives joined supporters in Forest Hills Park Saturday to remember Tinsley and remind the community that her murder remains a mystery.

The family is teaming up with the AWARE Foundation in hopes of finding Pherbia Tinsley's killer.

"The AWARE foundation came here to help me get some answers for my mom's case. It's unsolved for five years." Telambria Tinsley said.

Early in the morning of July 14, 2012, Tinsley left her home on Barracks Road and was found in her car on Prospect Avenue with two gunshot wounds. Telambria wants answers from whoever is responsible.

"Why? Why? Why? My oldest, they were really close. They were always baking and going places," Telambria said.

Pherbia Tinsley’s mother, Barbara Paige, says the family has waited five years too long for answers.

"I don't think she should've left nowhere. I don't care who it was. She shouldn't have left at 4:30 a.m.,” Paige said.

Family members say they have no leads to who killed her.

"I really don't know who it was but whoever it was I think it's past time for them to be caught. They need to be caught. They need to go ahead and tell it,” Paige said.

Paige says she hopes she gets the chance to meet her daughter's killer.

"I've always said I wish I could walk up and talk to him before the lord put him in jail or whatever they do to him but I wish they would let me walk up and talk to him," Paige said.

The Charlottesville Police Department says there have been no new leads in this case for a significant amount of time.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.