JAUNT to Make Safety Changes After Bus Fires

JAUNT is making some safety changes at its Charlottesville bus hub after a fire broke out Thursday.
JAUNT says it is repositioning buses in the parking lot at the facility on Linden Avenue. Investigators blame radiant heat from the exhaust system of a bus for sparking a blaze in the mulch area behind a parking space. That fire destroyed four jaunt buses and a townhome.
In a statement, JAUNT Executive Director Brad Sheffield says,
"In an abundance of caution we will immediately reposition our buses in their parking spaces while the cause of this serious fire remains under investigation," said JAUNT Executive Director Brad Sheffield. " We want to assure our neighbors and community that we will review all concerns and comments with the investigators and issue a full report."