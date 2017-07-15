JAUNT to Make Safety Changes After Bus Fires

JAUNT is making some safety changes at its Charlottesville bus hub after a fire broke out Thursday.

JAUNT says it is repositioning buses in the parking lot at the facility on Linden Avenue. Investigators blame radiant heat from the exhaust system of a bus for sparking a blaze in the mulch area behind a parking space. That fire destroyed four jaunt buses and a townhome.

In a statement, JAUNT Executive Director Brad Sheffield says,