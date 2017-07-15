Quantcast

Police Investigate Body Found on Rt 250 Bypass in Albemarle County

Scene of investigation of body found along Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road Scene of investigation of body found along Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road
Press Release from Albemarle County Police Department:

Albemarle County Police Officers were dispatched to the 250 Bypass around 9:30 Saturday morning for a report of a woman down.

Upon arrival, they located a deceased woman in the southbound portion of the roadway. The 250 Bypass at Ivy Road was shut down until 1 p.m. while investigators gathered information.

WE NEED YOUR HELP, if you were:

- in the area of Ivy Road and the 250 Bypass between 9 and 9:30,

- saw any vehicles pulled over in the area during that time frame,

- saw someone struck by a vehicle,

- or saw anyone tending to someone on the side of the road in this area...

Please call Officer R. Jamerson at 434-296-5807 x3648 or 434-531-3249. We do not have any more information at this time.

Thank you in advance for your help,

Madeline J. Curott

Public Information Officer