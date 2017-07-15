Police Investigate Body Found on Rt 250 Bypass in Albemarle County

Press Release from Albemarle County Police Department:

Albemarle County Police Officers were dispatched to the 250 Bypass around 9:30 Saturday morning for a report of a woman down.

Upon arrival, they located a deceased woman in the southbound portion of the roadway. The 250 Bypass at Ivy Road was shut down until 1 p.m. while investigators gathered information.

WE NEED YOUR HELP, if you were:

- in the area of Ivy Road and the 250 Bypass between 9 and 9:30,

- saw any vehicles pulled over in the area during that time frame,

- saw someone struck by a vehicle,

- or saw anyone tending to someone on the side of the road in this area...

Please call Officer R. Jamerson at 434-296-5807 x3648 or 434-531-3249. We do not have any more information at this time.

Thank you in advance for your help,

Madeline J. Curott

Public Information Officer