Police Investigate Body Found on Rt 250 Bypass in Albemarle County

Press Release from Albemarle County Police Department:
Albemarle County Police Officers were dispatched to the 250 Bypass around 9:30 Saturday morning for a report of a woman down.
Upon arrival, they located a deceased woman in the southbound portion of the roadway. The 250 Bypass at Ivy Road was shut down until 1 p.m. while investigators gathered information.
WE NEED YOUR HELP, if you were:
- in the area of Ivy Road and the 250 Bypass between 9 and 9:30,
- saw any vehicles pulled over in the area during that time frame,
- saw someone struck by a vehicle,
- or saw anyone tending to someone on the side of the road in this area...
Please call Officer R. Jamerson at 434-296-5807 x3648 or 434-531-3249. We do not have any more information at this time.
Thank you in advance for your help,
Madeline J. Curott
Public Information Officer