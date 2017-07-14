Charlottesville Housing Advisory Committee Discusses Plan for Vouchers

The Charlottesville Housing Advisory Committee is trying to figure out how to help low income families living in affordable housing, but the process has not been easy.

Charlottesville City Council has recognized that affordable housing is a crisis in the city, so they have put aside funding that allow people to pay the difference between what they can afford and what apartments cost.

The Charlottesville Housing Advisory Committee held a meeting Friday afternoon inside Habitat for Humanity.

Council has asked Charlottesville Housing Advisory Committee to come up with a plan for how to use vouchers to fill the affordable housing gap in Charlottesville. Vouchers are given to people in need to help cover the amount they can't pay in rent.

"We are trying to develop a process for how we distribute these vouchers. How do we make sure that there are landlords who can accept them? But, the priority that we are focused on is: 'How do you identify the people of need?' 'Who should get these vouchers?' said Ridge Schuyler with Piedmont Community College’s Community Self-Sufficiency Programs. "And then the process for getting them in their hands and getting them into apartments."

Some recommendations made at Friday’s meeting ask that the vouchers only go to people living or working in the city and that the money cannot be used outside Charlottesville or Albemarle County.

The full list of recommendations is being circulated among a housing subcommittee to make sure it's accurate. Once approved, it will go to city staff for review and then presented to Charlottesville City Council in September.