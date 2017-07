UVA Leadership Program for College Students Diversifies Medical Schools

A group of hopeful physicians have a better idea of what it takes to break through barriers and succeed in the field of medicine.

The Summer Medical Leadership Program at UVA Medical Center completed its newly revamped format on July 14.

The six week program exposes minority undergraduate students to the “real world of medicine.” This helps them feel more at ease with the admissions process for medical school.

A new addition to this year’s program criteria offered suggestions on how to pursue leadership opportunities in medical school.

The program has been around for over 35 years.

“The evolution of our program is for not only them to be successful in medical school but for them to become leaders in medicine,” said program director Dr. Michael Williams

The program is funded by the medical school dean and costs about $315,000 to run each year.

Thirty students were selected to participate this year from a pool of 170 applicants.