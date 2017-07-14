Jefferson School Hosting 3rd Annual Maupintown Film Festival

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center is dedicating the weekend to celebrating African-American History.

The 3rd Annual Maupintown Film Festival features 15 international films, each one covering different topics of African-American heritage.

The theme, "black goes with everything," acknowledges the growing diversity in the U.S. and filmmakers’ efforts to tell various important stories of African Americans.

"We hear stories of Harriett Tubman. We hear stories of Rosa Parks, and we hear these for one month: Black History Month in February. We want to show that African-American culture runs the gambit. It's not just these stories. We don't have to hear them just in February," said film festival curator Lorenzo Dickerson.

The film festival goes from Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16. A full schedule can be found here.