Charlottesville Group Claim Police Brutality in Connection to KKK Rally

Members of Solidarity Cville holding a press conference in front of the Charlottesville Police Department

Officers in riot gear facing off with protesters on East Jefferson Street after a rally by a KKK group in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)

A Charlottesville group connected to counterprotesters is demanding justice after it claims law enforcement engaged in police brutality.

Solidarity Cville held a press conference outside the Charlottesville Police Department Friday, July 14. Members of the group are calling on authorities to drop charges against the 22 people arrested Saturday, July 8.

Around 50 supporters and members of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan held a rally in Justice Park last Saturday. Over 1,000 people crowded around the park, many of whom actively protesting the Klan’s event.

Police used tear gas after the rally to disperse a crowd of people blocking the KKK group from leaving the area. Eleven people arrested on Saturday are facing a charge of obstructing free passage, while four people are charged with obstruction of justice.

Members of Solidarity Cville believe the arrests were "unwarranted," that the protesters were mostly peaceful, and that there was no need for a police to use riot gear and tear gas.

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas agreed that the counterprotesters were generally peaceful, but he supports the decision by officers to use tear gas.

Solidarity Cville says protesters did not have enough time to clear the area before police declared the gathering on East Jefferson Street as an "unlawful assembly," and deployed tear gas.

"Charlottesville residents can't clear out of a Dave Matthews show in under an hour, yet the police declared a peaceful crowd to be an unlawful assembly within minutes of the KKKs departure. This is an ineffective police strategy that only leads to escalation and the likelihood of violence," said Solidarity Cville member Emily Gorcenski.

Charlottesville Police Lt. Steve Upman released the following statement to NBC29:

"We are continuing to view information related to the rally and will release accurate information at the appropriate time."

After their press conference, the group went inside Charlottesville General District Court to support one of the protesters arrested from the rally.

The rest of those who are facing misdemeanor charges will be in court Monday, July 17, for their first appearances. Four people are charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony.

