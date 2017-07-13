TJPDC Working to Design Pedestrian, Bike Routes for Charlottesville

The TJPDC is conducting research on bike and pedestrian trails in the area

The Thomas Jefferson Regional Planning District Commission (TJPDC) is working to design new pedestrian and bike routes for Charlottesville and its surrounding counties.

The TJPDC is currently conducting research on the existing bike and pedestrian trails put in place in 2004.

The group is asking for help from the public in identifying places where safety may be an issue.

“One of the most important things that we've been getting is there are a lot of areas that statistically don’t have a high crash rate or seem unsafe but with going to the public, we're able to get these perceptions of safety that are hugely important in updating the network,” said Zach Herrman, regional planner for TJPDC.

The planning process will run into next year when the group will help each locality try to find local or national funds for the projects.