Greene County Holds Meeting on White Run Reservoir Project

People in Greene County are speaking out about a $50 million to $60 million water project in the works. The county held a meeting Thursday night to get the community up to speed in Stanardsville.

The White Run Reservoir Project will be located off Route 29. The county administrator says they hope to use a combination of public and private funds and shift the cost burden to those who actually use the system.

Some at the meeting are worried about the need and cost.

"I understand that we need to have an adequate water supply. I understand that. I'm not naive. I just hope they can come up with something that will be able to be spread out amongst everyone,” said Peter Benson, Greene County resident.

“We're in a little bit of a pinch and there's a sense of urgency that's building with our board of supervisors to really get this thing off the dime, get it moving,” explained John Barkley, Greene County administrator.

The Greene County Board of Supervisors will have to approve the financing at a public hearing this fall or winter. They hope to have the project done by spring 2019.