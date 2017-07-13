ACPD Opens Satellite Office in Crozet

ACPD Opens Satellite Office in CrozetPosted: Updated:
Albemarle County Police Department's satellite station in Crozet
Officer Maeve Overton with ACPD
ACPD Opens Satellite Office in CrozetMore>>
Reported by Kasey Hott
Reported by Kasey Hott
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /