ACPD Opens Satellite Office in Crozet

More than 100 people turned out in Crozet Thursday night to celebrate the opening of Albemarle County Police Department’s new satellite office.

The new satellite office at Old Trail Village provides a visual police presence for those living in the western part of the county.

The community celebrated the opening with live music from Abbey Road, a fingerprinting station, and adoptable pets from the Charlottesville Albemarle SCPA.

"It's important for the community. For us, it's a great place for us to be able to stop in between calls, write our reports, meet up, and have dinner. It's kind of a great thing all around for all of us,” said Officer Maeve Overton with the Albemarle County Police Department.

The new satellite office in Crozet is not staffed 24 hours a day, so it's important to call 911 in the case of an emergency.