Albemarle Students to Participate in Historic Monument Study

High school students in Albemarle County will soon be embarking on a creative mission to tell untold stories of central Virginia’s past.

Albemarle County Public Schools received a $20,000 grant to help fund this project.

Students will take a close look at the history, placement, and meaning of statues, monuments, and memorials in the community.

This project is a result of the controversy surrounding the Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park.

80 juniors from all three county public high schools will work with representatives from Monticello, Montpelier, UVA, and the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities and the preservers of the Daughters of Zion Cemetery.

"They're really starting with that initial question, why do we memorialize, what, how are they telling richer stories at their sites or within their organization and why is that so important? " said Angela Stokes, associated with the project.

Historians engaged with teachers as part of a panel discussion in the county. This is the kick-off to the project set to start when students come back from summer break.

The ultimate goal of the project, which was spearheaded by historians and teachers in the community, is to have students tell an untold story in a creative way.

From that, they will create a virtual or physical monument to honor historical figures.