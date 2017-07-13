Charlottesville Leaders Discuss Redeveloping South Section of Downtown Mall

Charlottesville city leaders are getting some guidance about how to best redevelop a section south of the Downtown Mall.

At a meeting at City Hall they got to see 3-D models that showed the potential future of the area surrounding Friendship Court.

"It's going to be a very, very long process and we are looking at the phase one which is centered around friendship court right now, and as far as I know the design firm is right now making designs, some scenarios for the Friendship Court right now..." said Guoping Huang with UVA environmental planning.

This is only phase one.

At the meeting, there was also mention of using a website as a platform to let the public weigh in on ideas as the project moves forward.