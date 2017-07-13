UVA Foundation Raising Funds for Redesign of Birdwood Golf Course

An Albemarle County golf course is getting a makeover, and the designer is a former U.S. Ryder Cup team captain.

Davis Love III, a 21-time winner on the PGA Tour and a member of this September's World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Class, will head up the redesign project for Birdwood Golf Course.

The University of Virginia Foundation, which owns both Birdwood and Boar's Head Inn, is currently in the process of raising roughly $10 million for this full 18-hole redesign project.

The course was built in 1984, and UVA Executive Vice President and COO Pat Hogan said that the course is due for some major upgrades.

“About a year ago we were faced with a decision: Do we spend several million dollars in addressing the deferred maintenance? Or should we spend a few million more and really do what we thought was best, and that is a new layout up to today's standards,” he said.

The UVA Foundation hopes to have funds secured in time to begin construction in 2018.

Hogan said that they are still deciding whether the course will be closed during construction, or if part of the course will be available for use.

Birdwood hopes to open the new course by fall 2019.