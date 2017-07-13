Sentencing Handed Down to Teenager Guilty of Robbing People Near UVA

A Charlottesville judge is sentencing a teenager for his part in a string of robberies near the University of Virginia last summer.

Eighteen-year-old Pendarvis Marquette Carrington entered into a plea agreement Charlottesville Circuit Court February 27. He pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, with a charge of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony being put under advisement.

Carrington was sentenced on Thursday, July 13, to 40 years but had that time suspended. Instead he will be assigned to the state's Youthful Offender Program, which could keep him behind bars for four years.

According to the prosecution, Carrington and two other defendants – 18-year-old Tyrel Dowell, and a 17-year-old suspect - pointed a handgun at two people on Cabell Avenue on August 31, 2016, taking $205.

Authorities argued that Carrington also took part in an armed robbery in the 400 block of Rugby Road on September 4, 2016.

Dowell received a 40-year sentence, which will be waived if he completes the same Youthful Offender Program.

The third person’s case is still moving through the court system.