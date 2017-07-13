Charlottesville Police Investigating Multiple Shootings in Friendship Court Area

07/13/2017 Release from Charlottesville Police Department:



The Charlottesville Police Department is currently investigating a series of shootings in the area of Friendship Court and the 700 block of 6th Street SE.



The first incident occurred on Sunday, July 2, 2017, in which approximately three to four shots were fired in the 400 block of Garrett Street. One apartment building was struck in that incident.



The second incident occurred on Saturday, July 8, 2017, in the 400 block of Garrett Street at approximately 0057 hours. Multiple shots were fired and one male juvenile was struck twice. He sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim has since been treated and release from the UVA hospital. One firearm was recovered from the scene.



The third incident occurred on Monday, July 10, 2017, in the 700 block of 6th Street SE at approximately 0043 hours. Multiple shots were fired into an occupied dwelling.



Chaz Dylan Newville was stopped in the area of the shooting and subsequently arrested. A firearm was recovered in the area of Newville’s arrest. Newville was charged with 18.2-279 (discharge of firearm into an occupied dwelling), 18.2-308.2 (possess or transport a firearm by a convicted felon) and 18.2-108.1 (theft or receipt of a stolen firearm).



The fourth incident occurred on Monday, July 10, 2017, in the 700 block of 6th Street SE at approximately 2250 hours. Officers were in the area and heard multiple shots being fired. One male juvenile was stopped in the area of the shooting. A firearm was recovered and the male was ultimately charged with 18.2-56.1 (reckless handling of a fire arm), 18.2-308.7 (possession of a firearm under the age of 18) and 18.2-308 (carrying a concealed weapon).



Zayquan Thomas is actively wanted for his involvement in two of these incidents. His charges include two counts of 18.2-279 (discharge of firearm into an occupied dwelling) and 18.2-282 (brandishing a firearm).



If you have information pertaining to any of these cases, please contact Detective Oberholzer at 434-970-3985, Detective Stutzman at 434-970-3824, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.