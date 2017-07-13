City of Charlottesville Cooling Centers Open to Public

The city of Charlottesville Press Release:

The City will designate Key Recreation Center, Tonsler Recreation Center, and the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (Central Branch) as cooling centers beginning Thursday, July 13 until further notice for those affected by the extreme high temperatures expected to continue in the area.

Key Recreation Center is located at 800 E. Market Street. The hours of operation are 5pm-9pm Monday through Friday; 1pm-6pm Saturday and Sunday.

Tonsler Recreation Center is located at 501 Cherry Avenue. The hours of operation are Noon-9pm Monday through Friday; Noon-6pm Saturday; Closed Sunday.



Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (Central Branch) is located at 201 E. Market Street. The hours of operation are 9am-9pm Monday through Thursday; 9am-5pm Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.



Water is accessible at all locations.