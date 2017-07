Fire Damages JAUNT Buses, Condos in Charlottesville

Crews working to contain a fire at a JAUNT bus storage lot in Charlottesville

Crews are cleaning up from an early morning fire that forced the partial evacuation of Charlottesville condominium complex.

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire by Linden Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, July 13.

Official are investigating the cause of the fire, but it appears that it may have started in a JAUNT bus storage area.

The fire then spread to the neighboring Linden Town Lofts complex. It appears everyone got out safe, and there have been no reports of injuries.

The fire did affect JAUNT bus services, causing some delays Thursday morning.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com