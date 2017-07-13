Tom Sox Rally for 6-5 Win Against Harrisonburg

Tom Sox Rally for 6-5 Win Against HarrisonburgPosted: Updated:
Tom Sox manager Corey Hunt talks to Cole Migliorini
Bryce Windham scores for the Sox
Tom Sox Rally for 6-5 Win Against HarrisonburgMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story