Tom Sox Rally for 6-5 Win Against Harrisonburg

The Tom Sox scored two runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, as Charlottesville defeated Harrisonburg 6-5 in the Valley Baseball League on Wednesday night at C-Ville Weekly Ballpark.

Haiden Lamb crossed the plate for the game-winning run on a two-out single by Brandon Johnson.

Michael Wielansky stole home on a wild pitch earlier in the inning to tie the game at 5-5.

Charlottesville (21-6) has won 11 of its last 12 games.

The victory against the Turks clinched a spot in the VBL postseason for the first time in franchise history.

Richard Miller went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored, as Staunton won 15-7 on the road at Woodstock.

The Braves blew the game open with nine runs in the 6th inning.

Waynesboro fell 10-6 at home against Front Royal.